Virtual tour

Welcome to the Pavillon Le Corbusier
Höschgasse 8
8008 Zürich
Tram 2/4, stop “Höschgasse”
Plan your visit
Opening hours
The exhibition pavilion is only open during the summer months.
2019 Season: 11 May–17 November
Tuesday–Sunday 12 noon–6pm
Thursday 12 noon–8pm
Admission
Adults CHF 12/8
Under 16 years free
Groups (10 or more persons) CHF 8
(Advance booking required)
Book a group visit
{"screen":"startseite","start":"2019-05-21","end":"2019-05-21","scope":"day","event_type":"","audience":"","exhibit":"","location":""}
Exhibition
Mon univers
Tour
Guided Tour
News
Ma promenade
Architectural walk for young people aged 9 and over